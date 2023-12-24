In a recent revelation, Scotland’s most senior civil servant, John-Paul Marks, has come under fire for promoting what critics are calling SNP propaganda through official government social media accounts. The controversy arose when an infographic was posted claiming that the UK government’s Autumn Statement only provided £10.8 million of extra funding for NHS Scotland next year, which critics argue is either a misunderstanding or a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.

Think tank These Islands pointed out that spending decisions on the NHS in England do not directly impact spending decisions in Scotland, contrary to what the infographic implied. Times columnist Alex Massie called the claim “just a lie,” and others felt the need to fact-check it. Despite the backlash, Marks defended the messaging, stating that it is consistent with the accompanying Scottish Government paper.

However, this incident is not an isolated one. A closer look at the Scottish Government’s social media output reveals a pattern of promoting the SNP’s agenda rather than focusing on matters devolved from Westminster. Messages regarding support for an independent Scotland’s social security system, payments on time and in full, and opportunities for people to work in an independent Scotland continue to reinforce the SNP’s independence narrative.

These claims, while entirely hypothetical and outside the Scottish Government’s jurisdiction, are being propagated as facts supposedly impartial civil servants. The blurring of party and state is a cause for concern, as it undermines the impartiality and integrity expected of the civil service.

Critics argue that Marks and his staff are being used to advance the SNP’s agenda, raising questions about their ability to remain neutral and prioritize their duty to the public. If the civil service is seen as campaigning for a particular political party, it erodes public trust in its ability to serve as an independent and impartial body in governing the country.

As these controversies continue to emerge, it is crucial to scrutinize the role of the civil service and ensure that its actions align with its mandate of providing objective advice and facilitating effective governance for the benefit of all citizens, regardless of political affiliation.