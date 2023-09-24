Netflix’s New Movie “Joy” Tells the Story of the World’s First IVF Baby

Netflix UK is pushing forward with new productions, undeterred the ongoing Hollywood strikes. One of these projects is a movie called “Joy,” which is based on the true story of the world’s first in vitro fertilization (IVF) baby. The film will star Bill Nighy, James Norton, and Thomasin Mackenzie.

“Joy” will be directed Ben Taylor, known for his work on Netflix’s “Sex Education,” and the script was written BAFTA winner Jack Thorne, in collaboration with his wife, Rachel Mason. The movie was first reported ScreenDaily on September 23, 2023.

The plot of “Joy” spans from 1968 to 1978 and follows three trailblazers who faced opposition from various institutions such as the church, state, media, and medical establishment. The film centers around their journey to create the world’s first “test tube baby,” Louise Joy Brown. The pioneers include obstetrician and gynecologist Patrick Steptoe, physiologist Robert Edwards, and nurse and embryologist Jean Purdy. Edwards was later awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine in 2010.

The movie takes its name from Louise Joy Brown, who was born on July 25, 1978, as a result of the groundbreaking IVF procedure pioneered in Britain. Her birth is considered one of the most remarkable medical breakthroughs of the 20th Century. “Joy” will delve into the audacity of the science and the lack of support that the pioneers experienced from the scientific community.

The film is currently in production in the UK and is expected to be released on Netflix in the second half of 2024. In the meantime, Netflix subscribers in the United States can enjoy Bill Nighy’s previous work, including the critically acclaimed “Living.”

Sources:

– ScreenDaily