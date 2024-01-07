Joy Corrigan Stuns in a Pink Velvet Swimsuit: A Celebration of Self-Love

Joy Corrigan, an accomplished Victoria’s Secret model, continues to captivate audiences with her recent photo shoot paying homage to the iconic Barbie doll. Despite the release of the live action ‘Barbie’ movie almost six months ago, Corrigan keeps the trend alive, dazzling in a tiny pink velvet bikini that showcases her stunning figure. The photo shoot, part of the new Victoria’s Secret campaign, took place on the picturesque beaches of Miami, Florida, leaving social media abuzz with admiration.

Corrigan, widely recognized as a swimsuit model for Sports Illustrated and a Playboy playmate, has established herself as a prominent figure in the fashion industry. Born on January 16, 1988, she embarked on her modeling career at the young age of 14. Corrigan’s talent and determination propelled her up the catwalk, bringing her numerous opportunities to work with renowned brands and photographers.

Beyond her modeling success, Corrigan is also the co-founder of the clothing brand Naked Species. The brand embraces a mission to help prevent animal extinction donating a portion of its profits to the Wild Life Tomorrow Fund. It is evident that Corrigan’s commitment to making a positive impact extends beyond the fashion industry.

Corrigan’s journey to self-acceptance and self-love includes a significant decision that she shared with her 936,000 Instagram followers. In September 2023, she made the courageous choice to remove the breast implants she had since she was 23 years old. Suffering from severe back pain and fatigue in her body, Corrigan documented her journey with vulnerability and openness, offering a glimpse into the process.

Reflecting on her decision, Corrigan expressed her relief and freedom following the surgery, stating, “Loving my body has been a new concept for me, and this is an act of love for which my body will always be grateful.” Her journey serves as an inspiration for others, encouraging self-acceptance and promoting body positivity.

Joy Corrigan’s recent photo shoot not only showcases her beauty and talent but also celebrates the journey of self-love and acceptance. Her influence extends beyond the realms of modeling, as she continues to make a positive impact in various aspects of her life. With an unwavering commitment to philanthropy and self-empowerment, Corrigan remains an influential figure in the fashion industry.