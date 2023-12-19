Def Leppard and Journey to Rock Texas in 2024 with The Summer Stadium Tour

Def Leppard and Journey are teaming up for an electrifying summer tour that will bring their legendary rock music to fans across Texas in 2024. While Austin may not be on their list of stops, three cities in the Lone Star State have the honor of hosting this incredible event. Globe Life Field in Arlington will kick off the tour on August 12, followed Minute Maid Park in Houston on August 14, and lastly, the Alamodome in San Antonio on August 16.

Joining the iconic bands on this epic journey is the Steve Miller Band, guaranteeing an unforgettable experience for concertgoers. With a lineup this impressive, the Summer Stadium Tour 2024 promises to be an explosive celebration of rock music and a dream come true for fans.

If you don’t want to miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, make sure to mark your calendars. Ticket presales for these highly anticipated concerts start on December 12 at 10 a.m. Don’t worry if you’re not part of the pre-sale, as tickets will be available to the general public on December 15 at 10 a.m.

To secure your spot at the concert of your choice, all you need to do is register for early access to tickets on the tour’s official website. After registering, you’ll receive an exclusive code and a link to purchase your tickets before they go on sale to everyone else.

The Summer Stadium Tour 2024 will thrill fans from coast to coast, with performances scheduled from early July to early September. Don’t miss your chance to witness the incredible talents of Def Leppard and Journey, alongside the Steve Miller Band, as they bring down the house with their iconic hits and electrifying stage presence. Get ready to rock Texas in 2024!