Challenges Faced Journalists and the Need for Media Protection

Journalists and experts gathered at a recent seminar in New Delhi to discuss the daily challenges faced the media and to propose solutions for the protection of “truth-seeking journalists” and condemnation of fake news. The seminar, organized the Indian Journalists’ Union (IJU), emphasized the need for a central law and the establishment of a media commission.

During the deliberations, representatives from different states and Union Territories examined the various obstacles encountered journalists in print, electronic, and social media platforms. They also discussed ways to safeguard genuine journalists from harassment, intimidation, and violence, while ensuring their financial welfare. The enactment of a media protection act and the creation of a media commission were identified as crucial steps to achieve these goals.

IJU President Srinivas Reddy underscored the urgency of establishing a media commission, citing the ignored proposal put forth former Press Council of India chairman P.B. Sawant. The IJU has been actively advocating for press freedom and journalists’ rights for years, and it is now calling for the implementation of a media protection act and the establishment of a media commission to enforce it.

Supreme Court lawyer Rakesh Khanna and former IPS officer-turned-rights activist Amod Kanth supported the IJU’s demand. Kanth noted that the Indian government could learn from the examples set Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh states, as well as Pakistan, where laws have been enacted to protect journalists. He emphasized that the media protection act in Pakistan, despite originating from a different country, includes vital provisions such as the non-disclosure of sources, avoidance of undue restrictions, and the protection of reputation and privacy. Kanth suggested that India should adopt similar measures, using the powers of existing civil court laws, to safeguard journalists.

In conclusion, the seminar highlighted the pressing need for a central law and media commission to protect journalists and combat the spread of fake news. By enacting appropriate legislation and ensuring its effective implementation, the Indian media landscape can uphold press freedom and safeguard the rights of journalists in the pursuit of truth.