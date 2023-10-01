Jota removes mention of Al Ittihad from Instagram bio as Saudi exile continues

Former Celtic star Jota has made a subtle change to his Instagram bio, removing any mention of Al Ittihad, as his exile from the Saudi club continues. After his £25 million move from Parkhead to Al Ittihad, Jota has been excluded from the squad for the 2023/24 Saudi Pro League season due to not being registered as one of the club’s foreign players. While it was initially speculated that Jota might terminate his contract and revive his career elsewhere, it now appears that he will remain with Al Ittihad until the January transfer window.

Jota has chosen to keep quiet about his predicament, but his decision to remove any reference to Al Ittihad from his Instagram biography suggests that he may be looking to distance himself from the situation. His biography now simply states “Athlete.” However, the winger has retained photos from his early days at the Saudi club on his timeline, as well as highlights from his time at Celtic Park.

The future for Jota remains uncertain. Several clubs in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had expressed interest in taking him on loan before the summer transfer window closed. Fenerbahce and Atlanta were also reportedly interested. Despite the potential options, Jota now faces three months without playing in a league.

It remains to be seen what Jota’s next move will be. Once the January transfer window opens, he will have the opportunity to find a new club, either on loan or permanently. Until then, the Portuguese winger will have to bide his time and continue training to stay fit and ready for when his future path becomes clearer.

