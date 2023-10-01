A Potential Exit for Jota from Al-Ittihad: Is Tottenham Hotspur the Next Destination?

Jota’s move from Celtic to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League hasn’t gone as smoothly as expected. After being left out of the squad for the Pro League campaign, the 24-year-old forward seems to have further intensified his disagreement with the club. With Ittihad having already reached their foreign player quota, Jota’s chances of playing in the league are now limited, and he is only eligible to participate in the AFC Champions League and the Club World Cup games unless he is reinstated in January.

Reports suggest that Jota’s agent is currently in discussions with the club about terminating the player’s contract, with Tottenham Hotspur potentially eyeing a move for the talented winger. Jota’s Instagram activity has also fueled speculation about his potential departure, as he recently removed the line stating that he was an “Al-Ittihad player” from his profile. Although he still follows the club on social media and images of him playing for Al-Ittihad remain on his profile, some fans believe that this could be a sign of an impending exit.

It appears that Ange Postecoglou, the manager of Celtic, is keen on bringing Jota to the English Premier League. The Australian coach is currently seeking cover for the injured Ivan Perisic, and Jota’s attacking prowess makes him a strong candidate for this role. With Tottenham Hotspur reportedly interested in securing his services, it remains to be seen whether Jota’s time in Saudi Arabia will come to an end soon.

In summary, Jota’s relationship with Al-Ittihad seems to be strained, as he has been excluded from the Pro League squad. Negotiations to terminate his contract are underway, and Tottenham Hotspur has emerged as a potential destination for the Portuguese forward. With Ange Postecoglou looking for reinforcements, Jota could be a valuable addition to the English Premier League. Only time will tell if this transfer materializes and brings an end to Jota’s tumultuous stint in Saudi Arabia.

