Jota Drops Instagram Hint, Sparking Celtic Return Rumors

Jota, who was a key player for Celtic under manager Ange Postecoglou, played a crucial role in the team’s success over the past two seasons, helping them secure five trophies. Known for his goal-scoring ability, assists, and flair, Jota proved his worth on multiple occasions in high-pressure matches, including the Glasgow Derbies, cup finals, and even against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, since leaving Celtic to join Al-Ittihad, the Portuguese winger has struggled to make an impact. Despite making a £25 million move just a few months ago, Jota appears to be out of favor at his new club and has been excluded from the first-team squad. His recent social media activity, specifically removing “#AlIttihad player” from his Instagram bio, has caught the attention of fans, fueling speculation about a potential return to Celtic.

It is uncertain if Jota’s actions are hinting at a desire to reunite with his former club, but the circumstances suggest that his future at Al-Ittihad is uncertain. Rumors have already surfaced linking him with a January move back to Celtic, and if the opportunity arises, the Hoops should seriously consider bringing him back.

Celtic has missed Jota’s presence in the forward areas this season, and his return would undoubtedly strengthen the squad and provide an additional attacking dimension. While it remains to be seen if a transfer will materialize, the potential benefits for Celtic make it an opportunity worth exploring.

