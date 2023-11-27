New Article:

Josie Gibson Faces Unforeseen Challenge with Surprising Trial Companion on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

TV presenter Josie Gibson, known for her appearances on This Morning, will be taking on her first solo Bushtucker Trial tonight on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! However, there has been an unexpected twist following the sudden departure of her original trial companion.

In a surprising turn of events, fellow campmate Grace Dent had to leave the show due to “medical reasons,” leaving Josie without a partner for the highly-anticipated trial. But fear not, as EastEnders actress Danielle Harold has stepped in to join Josie for the challenge, as revealed Good Morning Britain.

As the announcement was made, Josie’s reaction was one of genuine surprise and disbelief. Her eyes widened, and she exclaimed, “What? Me?” Clearly taken aback, she shook her head in disbelief, vehemently protesting, “No!”

This trial will mark Josie’s first true test on the show, as she takes on the challenge voted for the viewers at home. While Josie has previously participated in a Home v Away challenge alongside Marvin Humes, tonight’s trial will be her first solo adventure, putting her skills and determination to the test.

Although the details of tonight’s trial have not been revealed, viewers can expect an exciting and thrilling spectacle. The trial will be broadcast on ITV at 9pm, providing audiences with an opportunity to witness Josie’s courage and adaptability in the face of unexpected circumstances.

