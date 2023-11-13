Josie Gibson Joins I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Cast in Australia

Josie Gibson, the popular TV personality and winner of the 11th series of Big Brother, has arrived in Australia to participate in the highly anticipated 2023 series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Gibson, 38, is the third contestant to land in the country, joining Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage and social media influencer Nella Rose.

Gibson, known for her down-to-earth personality and infectious humor, spoke to reporters upon her arrival, jokingly referring to her participation in the show as a “weight loss retreat.” She expressed her excitement about being in Australia and stated that she was ready to take on any challenges the jungle had in store for her.

Gibson has gained a significant following since her appearance on Big Brother in 2010. Her victory on the show, with an impressive 77.5 percent of the public vote, solidified her status as one of the most popular reality TV contestants of all time. It comes as no surprise that bookmakers have already named her as the current favorite to win this year’s I’m A Celebrity.

While other potential contestants, such as Ex-EastEnder Danielle Harold, First Dates star Fred Sirieix, Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson, and JLS singer Marvin Humes, have been rumored to join the cast, the official lineup has yet to be confirmed.

The new series of I’m A Celebrity is set to premiere on November 19 on ITV. The excitement surrounding the show has been building, and co-host Ant McPartlin has teased that this year’s cast will be “incredible.” With Gibson’s infectious personality, it’s sure to be an entertaining and memorable season.

