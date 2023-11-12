New Cast Announcement for Broadway’s Sweeney Todd: Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Take the Stage

In an exciting turn of events for theater enthusiasts, a new cast has been announced for the critically acclaimed Broadway production of Sweeney Todd. After Josh Groban’s departure, renowned actor Aaron Tveit will step into the role of the infamous Demon Barber of Fleet Street, while the talented Sutton Foster will portray Mrs. Lovett. This dynamic duo is set to captivate audiences with their stellar performances, bringing a fresh energy to the long-running musical.

With a Tony Award nomination under his belt, Aaron Tveit is no stranger to the Broadway stage. Known for his impressive vocals and charismatic stage presence, Tveit is expected to bring a unique interpretation to the complex character of Sweeney Todd. His previous roles in productions such as “Catch Me If You Can” and “Moulin Rouge!” have garnered him critical acclaim and a dedicated fan following.

Joining Tveit as Mrs. Lovett is the multi-talented Sutton Foster. A two-time Tony Award winner, Foster has wowed audiences with her extraordinary talent in numerous Broadway shows, including “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and “Anything Goes.” Her versatility as a performer and her ability to effortlessly embody a character make her an ideal choice for the role of Mrs. Lovett, the witty and conniving accomplice to Sweeney Todd.

Both Tveit and Foster have expressed their excitement and gratitude at the opportunity to be a part of this iconic production. They eagerly anticipate sharing the stage with the talented cast, crew, and orchestra, and bringing their own interpretations to the beloved characters of Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett.

FAQ:

Who is Aaron Tveit?

Aaron Tveit is a respected actor known for his performances on Broadway and in film and television. He has received critical acclaim for his roles in various musical productions and is a Tony Award nominee.

Who is Sutton Foster?

Sutton Foster is a highly regarded actress and singer who has won multiple Tony Awards for her outstanding performances on Broadway. She is known for her versatility and has starred in numerous successful musicals.

When will Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster perform in Sweeney Todd?

Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster will begin their run in Sweeney Todd starting from February 9.