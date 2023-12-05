Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly to Star in a New Romantic Western Series

Summary:

Netflix has announced its new romantic Western series titled “Ransom Canyon” featuring Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly. Duhamel will play Staten Kirkland, a strong-willed rancher fighting to protect his Texas Hill Country land, while Kelly will portray a concert pianist who returns to her hometown after burning out in New York. The show is described as a contemporary Western romance set against breathtaking landscapes.

The upcoming series has garnered comparisons to hit shows like “Virgin River” and “Yellowstone,” according to a Netflix executive. With 10 episodes ordered, “Ransom Canyon” is an adaptation of the popular book series of the same name.

Josh Duhamel, who gained fame through the “Transformers” franchise and romantic movies such as “Life as We Know It” and “Safe Haven,” will take on a new role as the stoic rancher. Minka Kelly, known for her work on “Euphoria” and “Friday Night Lights,” will bring her talent to the screen as a concert pianist seeking solace in her hometown.

The production timeline and release date have yet to be announced. However, the anticipation is high for this captivating series that promises to blend elements of Western drama and modern-day love stories. Fans of Duhamel and Kelly can expect a remarkable chemistry between the two leads, set against the backdrop of stunning scenic views.

Stay tuned for further updates on “Ransom Canyon” as the show progresses in its production.