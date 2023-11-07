Josh Dobbs creates unforgettable social media moment

In a season filled with memorable moments, Josh Dobbs, the Minnesota Vikings’ new quarterback, has taken social media storm with an incredible video tribute. Following his improbable performance on the field, where he led his team to an overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons, Dobbs decided to pay homage to Vikings fans and injured starting quarterback Kirk Cousins with a TikTok video that has captured the attention of football enthusiasts everywhere.

The video features Dobbs superimposed on one of the performers from the iconic Thanksgiving halftime show the band Creed during the 2001 NFL season. The song playing in the background is “Higher” Creed, a band that has experienced renewed popularity this fall after helping the Texas Rangers secure their first World Series title.

Fans have been buzzing with excitement over Dobbs’ unique tribute, especially considering the circumstances surrounding his performance on the field. Despite not having received snaps with the starters and being unfamiliar with his receivers’ names, Dobbs managed to throw two touchdowns and run for another, ultimately leading his team to a thrilling 31-28 victory.

This social media moment has not only cemented Dobbs’ place in Vikings lore but has also highlighted the significance of music in the world of sports. The connection between Cousins and Creed, with the song “Higher” being credited for a previous Vikings win this season, adds an extra layer of meaning to Dobbs’ homage.

Dobbs’ video has sparked endless conversations and speculation among fans, further magnifying the impact of his unexpected and incredible journey. As the NFL season progresses, it remains to be seen what other surprises Dobbs has in store for both his team and the social media realm.

FAQ

What song is playing in Josh Dobbs’ TikTok video?

The song playing in Dobbs’ TikTok video is “Higher” the band Creed.

Why has Creed been getting attention this fall?

Creed has been in the spotlight this fall because their music played a role in helping the Texas Rangers win their first World Series title.

What is the significance of Dobbs’ video tribute?

Dobbs’ video tribute is a nod to Vikings fans and injured starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is a huge fan of Creed. It also adds to the connection between the band’s song “Higher” and the Vikings, as it was credited for a previous win this season.

How did Josh Dobbs perform in the game against the Atlanta Falcons?

Despite not having received snaps with the starters and being unfamiliar with his receivers’ names, Dobbs delivered an outstanding performance. He threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, leading the Vikings to a thrilling 31-28 victory.