Joseph “Mike” White, a Dedicated Family Man and Navy Veteran, Passes Away at 74

Joseph “Mike” White, a devoted family man and Navy veteran, passed away on September 21, 2023, at the age of 74 in Appleton, WI. Born on December 7, 1948, in Chicago, IL, he was the son of James and Elsie White. Mike served his country, enlisting in the US Navy in 1970. After completing basic training, he entered active duty in 1971 and earned the rank of Chief Hospital Corpsman before being honorably discharged in 1973.

Following his military service, Mike pursued his education at the University of Wisconsin Superior and graduated in 1976 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He then joined the City of Appleton, where he worked in the Public Works department for 27 years. Mike retired as a supervisor in 2009, leaving a lasting impact on his colleagues and the community.

In 2002, Mike found love with Cindy Wald, and together they blended their families from previous relationships, creating a loving and supportive environment. Although they were never married, they formed a strong bond and became life partners. Mike was known for his tough yet fair demeanor, always striving to instill strength and independence in his children while also being there to shape them into the individuals he envisioned.

Outside of his professional and family life, Mike had a passion for fishing, carpentry, and gardening. He had a green thumb and delighted in growing various plants, including vegetables, flowers, and spices, with mint being a particular favorite. Despite causing friendly sibling rivalries, Mike remained a dedicated Minnesota Vikings fan throughout his life.

Mike cherished spending time with his family at his cabin on Fay Lake, enjoying nature’s beauty and passing on his knowledge and experiences in mechanics, maintenance, and fishing to his sons. He loved his family dearly and cherished every moment he could spend with them.

Joseph “Mike” White is survived his life partner, Cindy; his son, Zachary; Cindy’s daughters, Becky and Brenda; Cindy’s grandchildren, Brittany, Kayden, Isaiah, Erik, Emanuel, Jonathan, and Ivelisse; his sister-in-law, Judy White; his lifelong best friend, Ronnie; and many other extended relatives and dear friends. He is preceded in death his parents, James and Elsie; his sons, Jordan and Joshua; and his brother, Dennis.

A memorial visitation will be held on October 4, 2023, from 4-6 PM at Wichmann Funeral Home in Appleton, WI, followed a memorial service at 6 PM. Mike will be laid to rest privately at King Cemetery in Waupaca, WI, at a later date. The family kindly requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Mike’s honor.

The family expresses their gratitude to the compassionate staff at Aseracare Hospice for their exceptional care during Mike’s time of need. Mike will always be remembered as a resilient and determined man who deeply cherished his family and brought joy to those around him.

Sources:

– Wichmann Funeral Home