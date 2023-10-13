Former Chelsea Stars Reunite, Mourinho Jokes “Daddy is Missing!”

Three former Chelsea stars, Didier Drogba, Salomon Kalou, and John Obi Mikel, recently reunited during the Africa Cup of Nations draw. Jose Mourinho, their former boss, couldn’t resist cracking a joke and commented, “Daddy is missing! You rich guys can enjoy holiday time.”

During Mourinho’s first stint as Chelsea manager between 2004 and 2007, these players played significant roles in the team’s success. They won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and two League Cups. The recent reunion of these players brought back memories of their time together and their achievements on the pitch.

Mikel, who shared a photo on Instagram of the trio enjoying a meal together, playfully captioned it with, “Still no statues but watch out!” Mourinho was quick to respond to Mikel’s post, jokingly referring to himself as “Daddy” and implying that he was missing from the reunion.

Mikel’s transfer to Chelsea was a much-discussed one. Originally signing a pre-contract with Manchester United, Chelsea managed to hijack the deal and secure Mikel’s services. Reflecting on his decision, Mikel expressed no regrets, stating that his move to Stamford Bridge was “the best decision I have ever made in my life.”

Mikel also praised the impact Mourinho had on his career, highlighting how the Portuguese coach successfully transformed him from an attacking midfielder to a defensive one. Mourinho saw the potential in Mikel to succeed Claude Makelele and asked him to play the defensive midfield role, which ultimately proved to be a successful decision.

Throughout his time at Chelsea, Mikel made 372 appearances, contributing to the club’s triumphs, including two Premier League titles, the Champions League, the Europa League, four FA Cups, and two League Cups.

