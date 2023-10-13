Jose Mourinho Hilariously Comments on John Obi Mikel’s Instagram Post

Jose Mourinho, widely regarded as Chelsea’s greatest ever manager, left a hilarious comment on former player John Obi Mikel’s Instagram post. The post featured a picture of Mikel reuniting with Chelsea teammates Didier Drogba and Salomon Kalou. Mourinho, referring to himself as ‘daddy,’ expressed his pleasure at seeing the trio together again.

The picture is a reminder of the historic moment when Chelsea won their first ever Champions League title in 2012, with the contributions of Mikel, Drogba, and Kalou. While Mikel and Drogba have retired from the game, Kalou is still actively playing for AS Arta/Solar7 in Djibouti.

The reunion of these Chelsea heroes took place in the Ivory Coast, allowing fans to reminisce about their successful stints with the club. Mourinho, having managed all three players during his time at Chelsea, was also delighted to see them together again. His comment on Mikel’s Instagram post playfully acknowledged his absence from the gathering and expressed his wishes for the players to enjoy their holiday time.

Mikel, Drogba, and Kalou all achieved significant success under Mourinho’s guidance. They were part of the Chelsea team that won the FA Cup in 2007, with Mikel and Drogba also becoming Premier League champions during Mourinho’s second spell in 2015.

Recently, Mikel and Kalou returned to Stamford Bridge to play for a Chelsea Legends side in a match against Bayern Munich legends, held in memory of club legend Gianluca Vialli.

Meanwhile, Mourinho has faced challenges during his third season at Roma in Italy. Although he won the Europa Conference League in his first season and reached the Europa League final in May, Roma currently sits at 10th place in Serie A. Recent reports have suggested that Mourinho is at risk of being sacked.

Mourinho’s humorous comment on Mikel’s Instagram post highlights the special bond between the coach and his former players, as well as their enduring connection to Chelsea Football Club.

Definitions:

– Instagram: a popular social media platform for sharing photos and videos.

– Champions League: an annual European club football competition.

– Manager: a person who oversees and directs the activities of a sports team.

– FA Cup: a domestic cup competition in English football.

– Premier League: the top professional league for association football clubs in England.

Sources:

– The source article has not been provided with URLs.