Jose Johnson Claims Victory at UFC Fight Night 232

Jose Johnson emerged victorious with a third-round submission against Chad Anheliger at UFC Fight Night 232. This win marks Johnson’s first triumph in the UFC after a disappointing twister submission loss in his debut match earlier this year.

Reflecting on the fight, Johnson expressed his surprise at Anheliger’s toughness. Despite being the smaller opponent, Anheliger proved to be a formidable adversary. Johnson had anticipated a greater display of jiu-jitsu skills from Anheliger, considering he had recently attained his black belt. However, the fight took an unexpected turn when Johnson executed the submission move that secured his victory.

Johnson admitted that the original plan did not involve a submission. Rather, his intention was to inflict damage on Anheliger, who had been disrespectful towards him on social media. Motivated pride and the desire to prove himself, Johnson delivered an impressive performance.

Although satisfied with the outcome, Johnson acknowledged that there is room for improvement. His coaches had advised him not to engage in a slugfest with Anheliger, but Johnson’s love for combat got the better of him. Despite his enjoyment of exchanging blows, Johnson realizes he needs to be more strategic in the future and follow the game plan.

Looking ahead, Johnson is open to any opponent the UFC offers. He does not feel the need to call out specific fighters at this point. His focus is on continuous improvement and being ready for any challenge that comes his way.

For additional coverage of the event, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC Fight Night 232.

Source: MMA Junkie

