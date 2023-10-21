Android 5.0 or newer required for Whatsapp

If you are using an older Android operating system and are unable to update your phone, you may soon need to purchase a new one, especially if Whatsapp functionality is important to you. According to Whatsapp’s support page, starting from Tuesday, October 24th, Whatsapp will only work on devices running Android 5.0 or newer.

Before ending support for your operating system, Whatsapp will notify you through the app and encourage you to update your operating system multiple times, as stated on the Whatsapp support page.

If your device is so old that it does not support Android version 5.0 or newer, you will need to replace your phone with a newer model in order to continue using Whatsapp.

Android 5.0, also known as Lollipop, was released in the fall of 2014. To check your Android version, follow these steps:

1. Open your phone’s Settings app.

2. Select About Phone > Android Version.

Sources: Whatsapp, Google

Definitions:

– Android: An operating system for mobile devices developed Google.

– Whatsapp: A popular messaging app available for Android, iOS, and other platforms.

