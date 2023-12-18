Man Detained for Supporting Militant Group on Social Media

In a recent development, a 23-year-old resident of the Teok area in Jorhat district, Arindam Borah, has been detained the police for expressing support for the militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (Ulfa-I) on social media. The police took action after Arindam posted objectionable Facebook messages endorsing Ulfa-I’s recent grenade explosion outside an Army base in Jorhat.

This is not the first time Arindam has faced legal action for his social media activities. Back in April 2021, he was detained the Jorhat police for similar Facebook posts supporting the militant group. Later that year, in November, Arindam and two others were arrested while attempting to join Ulfa-I in Myanmar. After spending time in jail, he was eventually released on bail.

Describing Arindam’s history, a police official stated that this is the second time he has been detained for posting objectionable content on social media. Despite being counseled during his first detention and promising to refrain from such activities, he continued to express support for Ulfa-I online.

Since his release, the police have been monitoring Arindam’s social media activities. Their vigilance paid off when he made objectionable posts again, leading to his recent detention.

This incident highlights the challenges authorities face in monitoring and preventing the spread of extremist ideologies online. It raises concerns about the impact of social media on radicalization processes and the need for effective strategies to counter such online propaganda.

As the case of Arindam Borah demonstrates, merely detaining individuals may not be enough to deter them from engaging in extremist activities. It calls for comprehensive efforts involving education, counseling, and rehabilitation to address the underlying factors that contribute to such behavior.

Authorities must remain vigilant and collaborate closely with social media platforms to identify and take action against individuals who promote extremism and violence, to ensure the safety and security of society as a whole.