Arsenal’s Jorginho Faces Consequences for Instagram Post

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho faced the consequences of an ill-advised Instagram post prior to the north London derby against Tottenham. The Gunners ultimately drew 2-2 with Spurs, and Jorginho’s mistake on the pitch led to Heung-Min Son’s equalizer.

Before the match, the former Chelsea star uploaded a post on Instagram stories showing Bukayo Saka on the floor attempting to take the ball off him, with the caption, “Don’t try and press papai.” However, it was Jorginho who found himself pressed as he dwelled on the ball in midfield. James Maddison then capitalized on the opportunity, stealing the ball from Jorginho and setting up Son to score.

Football fans took notice of Jorginho’s pre-match post and pointed out the irony of the situation. One fan commented, “Ironic he posts, then gets pressed, loses the ball, and Spurs score.” Another remarked, “This did not age well, bro.”

Following his costly mistake, the 31-year-old midfielder took to Instagram once again to apologize to Arsenal fans. He expressed his gratitude for their support and promised to work hard to become the best version of himself.

Arsenal’s next fixtures include a Carabao Cup match against Brentford and a Premier League game against Bournemouth.

