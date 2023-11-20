New Perspectives: Sharing Bedouin Culture through Social Media

Amid the awe-inspiring sandstone cliffs of Petra, the ancient Nabatean city in Jordan, a unique blend of tradition and modernity has emerged. Traditionally, the Bedouin tribes of Petra have gathered under starlit skies to share stories and preserve their rich cultural heritage. However, in recent years, a new medium has woven its way into their narrative – social media.

Petra’s Bedouin community, inspired the growing popularity of platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, has embraced these digital spaces to connect with a global audience. Through captivating videos and captivating images, they showcase the daily lives and customs that have been passed down through generations. No longer confined geographical boundaries, their stories reach vast distances and cultural divides.

Witnessing the transformative power of social media, Natalie Snider, a New Zealand native, and her partner Feras Al Samahin, the son of Petra’s ruling Bedouin sheik, have immersed themselves in this digital storytelling landscape. Swapping their comfortable lives for a cave in the dunes of the Wadi Araba desert, they offer a glimpse into the hidden world of the Al Samahin tribe.

Their TikTok and Instagram accounts invite followers to witness the intimate moments of Bedouin life. From galloping through the Rose City on horseback to singing folk songs and savoring shisha, these videos capture the essence of tradition and the beauty of the desert. As Natalie Snider eloquently expresses, “I love being able to share this world with others, and social media is a huge part of that. At the same time, it helps me feel connected to the world I’ve left behind.”

Beyond the allure of catchy dance routines and picturesque travel destinations, social media has brought prosperity to the Bedouin community. Snider’s tour company, Coulture Trips, plays a significant role in their livelihood, providing foreign tourists with immersive homestays and cultural experiences. By opening their homes and utilizing social media platforms, the Bedouin are revitalizing their culture and sharing it with the world.

While there may be only 42 Bedouin families still living in caves within Petra today, their influence resonates far beyond their small community. With each post, they break down cultural barriers, foster understanding, and bring economic opportunities to their people. Social media has become their tool for cultural preservation and a means to forge connections between the ancient traditions of Petra and the ever-evolving modern world.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Which social media platforms are the Bedouin tribes of Petra using to share their stories?



A: The Bedouin tribes of Petra primarily use TikTok and Instagram to connect with a global audience, sharing their stories through captivating videos and images.

Q: How has social media impacted the Bedouin community of Petra?



A: Social media has brought prosperity to the Bedouin community providing economic opportunities and cultural revitalization. Platforms like TikTok and Instagram have allowed them to share their rich heritage and traditions with the world, breaking down cultural barriers in the process.

Q: How does Natalie Snider and Feras Al Samahin contribute to sharing Bedouin culture?



A: Natalie Snider and Feras Al Samahin play an essential role in sharing Bedouin culture through their TikTok and Instagram accounts. They offer a glimpse into the daily lives of the Al Samahin tribe, organizing homestays for foreign tourists through Snider’s tour company, Coulture Trips (source: coulturetrips.com).

Q: How do the Bedouin tribes benefit from using social media?



A: By leveraging social media, the Bedouin tribes of Petra reach a global audience, fostering understanding and cultural exchange. It also brings economic opportunities through tourism, as foreign visitors are drawn to experience the rich heritage and traditions of the Bedouin community.