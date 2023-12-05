Jordanian Authorities Crack Down on LGBT Rights Activists, Suppressing Freedom of Expression

A new report Human Rights Watch reveals that the authorities in Jordan have been targeting and intimidating LGBT rights activists, launching a coordinated attack against them. The crackdown specifically aims to eradicate any discussion about gender and sexuality in both public and private spheres. Activists have been interrogated, threatened with violence, and even prosecuted, forcing some to shut down their organizations and flee the country.

The report highlights cases where Jordan’s General Intelligence Department (GID) and the Preventive Security department of the Public Security Directorate have actively targeted LGBT activists, intimidating them with the aim of suppressing their work. LGBT rights activists have also faced online harassment, with social media users posting incendiary messages and inciting violence against them.

Human Rights Watch interviewed 13 LGBT rights activists in Jordan, along with individuals affected official intimidation, and reviewed statements and visual evidence of online harassment. The activists revealed that security forces, particularly the intelligence agency, used various intimidation tactics, including repeated interrogations and threats. Some activists were even summoned the Amman governor.

The combination of a legally uncertain situation, vague morality provisions, and a hostile public atmosphere undermines LGBT expression both online and offline. Although there are no explicit laws criminalizing same-sex relationships in Jordan, there is a lack of legislation protecting LGBT individuals from discrimination. This lack of legal protection, combined with the absence of explicit laws, gives authorities and private individuals the license to target LGBT people with impunity.

Furthermore, a new repressive cybercrime law introduced in August 2023 has further restricted freedom of expression online and allows authorities to target digital content related to gender and sexuality. LGBT activists fear that this law will entirely suppress LGBT expression online and further invade people’s privacy.

The report also emphasizes the offline consequences of online targeting, such as entrapment, harassment, and reliance on unlawfully obtained digital information in prosecutions. As a result of such targeting, LGBT people in Jordan no longer feel safe expressing themselves, leading to a decline in LGBT rights activism.

Jordan’s international partners, including the United States and the European Union, which provide assistance and training to the country’s security agencies, should publicly condemn the violations of freedom of expression, association, and assembly, particularly against LGBT individuals. It is crucial to ensure that respect for these fundamental rights is a condition of existing programs and partnerships.

Despite the repression, LGBT activists remain defiant and committed to their cause. It is essential for Jordanian authorities to protect the rights of all individuals, including LGBT people, and uphold freedom of expression, assembly, and association.