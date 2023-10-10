Jordan Peterson Returns to Instagram After “Coordinated Attack” on His Account

Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson has made a comeback on Instagram after his account was temporarily suspended due to what he described as a “coordinated attack.” Peterson took to social network X, formerly known as Twitter, on October 10 to announce his return, thanking Instagram for their quick response.

The specific details of the attack were not disclosed Peterson, but it is believed to be related to his comments on the Israel-Palestinian war. On October 7, the conservative author urged Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “give ’em hell,” receiving mixed reactions online.

While some users questioned the motives behind the attack, accusing Peterson of inciting violence, others expressed support for his right to free speech. The reinstatement of his Instagram account was seen as a victory for those advocating for free expression.

Peterson’s account suspension is part of a larger conversation surrounding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. The recent attacks launched Hamas on Israel and the subsequent retaliatory strikes Israel have resulted in a significant loss of life.

Peterson is not the only celebrity to share their opinions on the war. Israeli actress Gal Gadot expressed solidarity with her home country, while reality star Kylie Jenner faced backlash for posting a pro-Israel message on her Instagram Stories.

The differing viewpoints on the conflict have sparked heated debates on social media, with individuals and public figures taking sides. Mia Khalifa, a former adult film star, has spoken out in support of “freedom fighters in Palestine,” leading to calls for her to be canceled.

As the war continues to unfold, voices from various perspectives are using social media platforms to express their thoughts and engage in discussions. The reinstatement of Jordan Peterson’s Instagram account serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for freedom of speech and the significance of open dialogue in times of conflict.

