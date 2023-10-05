Married At First Sight: Introducing Jordan

Married At First Sight has introduced a new cast member, Jordan, who is looking for love on the show. Jordan is 26 years old and hails from Sheffield. He entered the show hoping to find the person he can go on a journey through life with, as he has struggled in the past to find the right partner.

Jordan works as a personal trainer and is nervous about the public reaction to him being on the show. However, he remained true to himself and genuine throughout the process. Jordan’s Instagram handle is @jordanrmgayle, and he shared that his family was initially scared, but they know he tends to make impulsive decisions in life, both good and bad.

Regarding the show, Jordan has teased that there is still a lot of drama to come. He believes that not everyone had genuine intentions for being on the show and some were more interested in the TV side of things. As a result, he clashes with certain individuals more than others.

With the help of relationship experts, Jordan is hopeful that he will find his perfect match on Married At First Sight. Only time will tell if he will be successful in his search for love.

