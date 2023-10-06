Jordan Levy, Former Worcester Mayor and Talk Show Host, Passes Away at 79

Former Worcester mayor Jordan Levy, known for his outspoken approach, has passed away at the age of 79. Levy, a native of Vernon Hill, had been ill in recent years. His death was announced his colleague, Jim Polito, on WTAG radio.

Levy had a prominent political career in Worcester, serving as mayor for four terms. He was first elected as mayor in the early 1980s and then served three more terms after a gap, starting in 1988. Levy was also a member of the Massachusetts Turnpike Authority board and the Governor’s Council. He initially entered the city’s political scene in the mid-1970s, serving on the City Council until 1993.

Known for his impassioned and fiery delivery, Levy often voiced controversial opinions. He famously opposed the proposed civic center, which is now the DCU Center. In November 1987, Levy became the first mayor of Worcester to be elected popular vote, as the city’s charter was changed to allow for this.

Aside from his political career, Levy was a successful businessman, serving as the president of Parker Affiliated Cos. in Worcester. He also found success as the host of The Jordan Levy Show on WTAG radio, where his opinions were delivered with passion and lengthy pauses to build anticipation.

Levy’s wife, Maxine, who was an educator, passed away in 2010. He is survived their two daughters.

