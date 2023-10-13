Jamie Oliver’s Daughter Embarks on World Travels as Mum Sends Emotional Farewell

Jamie Oliver’s wife, Jools, bids a heartfelt goodbye to her daughter, Poppy, as she embarks on a journey around the world with her boyfriend, Ben. The couple, Jamie and Jools Oliver, have five children together: Poppy Honey, Daisy Boo, Petal Blossom, Buddy Bear, and River Rocket.

As Poppy prepares for her “adventure of a lifetime,” Jools expresses mixed emotions about this milestone of parenting. She shares a photo on Instagram alongside the 21-year-old, conveying her pride and love. Jools mentions missing her daily routines with Poppy, like the school run and coffee dates, now that both her eldest daughters are almost leaving the nest.

In her Instagram post, Jools encourages Poppy and Ben to make the most of their journey, have fun, and take care of each other. She also shares a glimpse of Poppy and Ben at the airport on her Instagram Stories. Jamie Oliver also takes to Instagram Stories, describing Poppy as the “apple of his eye” and wishing the couple “godspeed” on their adventures.

This new chapter follows Poppy’s recent graduation from Leeds University. Jools shares her overwhelming pride and happiness through photos from the graduation ceremony. She reminisces about Poppy’s early struggles with reading but celebrates her daughter’s passion for books, emphasizing how it has never waned.

Jools concludes her Instagram post remarking that this marks the end of an era and expresses excitement for Poppy’s future challenges and adventures.

Sources: Bla Bla News, Another News Source