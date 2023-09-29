England Arrives in Guwahati for World Cup Warm-up Match Against India

The England men’s cricket team has landed in Guwahati for their first warm-up match against India in the 2023 ODI World Cup. The defending champions will also begin the tournament with a match against New Zealand in a rematch of the 2019 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

However, the journey to Guwahati was not as smooth as expected for the England team. In an Instagram story, star batter Jonny Bairstow expressed his frustration with the team’s extended travel time of more than 38 hours. Bairstow described the trip as “utter chaos.”

Following the warm-up match against India, England will face Bangladesh in another warm-up match as part of their preparations before taking on New Zealand. England’s campaign in the tournament will involve extensive travel, with eight games to be played in different locations throughout the country.

England coach Matthew Mott spoke about the squad’s “great flexibility” and the need to consider different scenarios based on the venues and travel. Mott mentioned that they may use more than 13 players due to certain players thriving in specific conditions.

England recently welcomed the return of star player Ben Stokes in the ODI setup. Stokes had previously retired from the format but decided to make a comeback, and England will be looking to capitalize on his excellent form in recent months.

Source: HT Sports Desk

Definitions:

1. Warm-up match: A practice match played before a tournament or series to prepare the teams.

2. ODI: One Day International, a format of cricket where each team gets to bat and bowl for a maximum of 50 overs.

3. Defending champions: The team that won the previous edition of a tournament and is aiming to retain their title.

