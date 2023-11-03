Jonathan Van Ness Opens Up About Unaired Parts of Podcast Interview

Jonathan Van Ness recently revealed that significant portions of their conversation with Dax Shepard on the topic of transgender rights were edited out before the episode aired. The “Queer Eye” star, who identifies as nonbinary, expressed their disappointment during an interview on Keke Palmer’s podcast.

In the interview, Van Ness explained that they had requested approval or insight into the edits made to the “Armchair Expert” episode but were not given any. Additionally, their request for a transcript of the interview was ignored. Van Ness emphasized that they were unaware of how the conversation would be portrayed to listeners.

Representatives for “Armchair Expert” have not responded to comments regarding Van Ness’ claims. It is worth noting that Shepard did offer an on-air apology to Van Ness following the tense interview, where he expressed sympathy with conservative Americans who struggle with the speed of societal change regarding transgender rights.

Despite the controversy surrounding the interview, Van Ness expressed gratitude towards Shepard for releasing the conversation and bringing important topics to a wider audience. They acknowledged that the interview sparked conversations that may not have happened otherwise.

The incident raises questions about the editing process in podcast interviews and highlights the importance of transparency in media. Listeners rely on podcasts to provide honest and unfiltered discussions, and when parts of the conversation are omitted, it can affect the overall message and understanding of the topic at hand.

