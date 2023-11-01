New Article: Investigation Launched Into Alleged Physical Assaults Involving Actor Jonathan Majors

London police have recently confirmed that they are conducting an investigation into a report of “physical assaults” involving actor Jonathan Majors. This comes amidst his ongoing domestic violence case in New York, where he faces criminal charges for allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend earlier this year. If convicted, Majors could potentially face up to a year in jail for misdemeanor charges.

The District Attorney’s office in New York recently filed a response to Majors’ legal team’s attempt to dismiss the case. In their filing, prosecutors revealed that they had obtained a police report from London’s Metropolitan Police, which they deemed relevant to the ongoing case. Additionally, they stated that they had obtained medical records related to a previously unreported incident from September 2022.

The Metropolitan Police have now confirmed that they are actively investigating the police report, which refers to allegations of “physical assaults” that occurred at a London-area address in September 2022. However, no arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.

This latest development adds to the challenges Majors is currently facing. Recently, Searchlight Pictures decided to postpone the release of Majors’ film “Magazine Dreams,” which centers around a character with violent fantasies. Additionally, there are reports that Marvel executives are reconsidering Majors’ future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following his arrest and the allegations of domestic violence. The studio may potentially recast Majors or take the character in a different direction.

Throughout the legal proceedings, Majors has consistently denied the accusations against him, with his attorney even referring to the case as a “witch hunt” and implying racial bias. However, prosecutors have chosen to move forward with the case, stating that a thorough investigation was conducted.

