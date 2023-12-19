Jonathan Majors Convicted of Assault and Harassment, Marvel Studios Cuts Ties

A Manhattan jury reached a verdict on Monday in the trial of actor Jonathan Majors, convicting him of one count of misdemeanor assault and one count of harassment violation. However, he was acquitted of a different assault charge and aggravated harassment. The charges stemmed from an incident in March where Majors allegedly assaulted his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, during a car ride in Manhattan.

As a result of his conviction, Marvel Studios has announced that they are cutting ties with Majors. The actor was set to star in the upcoming film “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” but now his role will be recast.

Jabbari’s attorneys released a statement expressing their satisfaction with the verdict, stating that justice has been served. They hope that her actions will inspire other survivors to speak out and seek justice, reminding everyone that no abuser is above the law.

On the other hand, Majors’ attorney is still confident in his client’s innocence and plans to fully clear his name. They argue that the jury’s decision shows that they did not believe Jabbari’s account of the incident. However, they express disappointment in the jury finding Majors to be reckless during the altercation, despite disbelieving Jabbari.

During the trial, additional evidence was presented, including text messages between Majors and Jabbari, voice recordings of Majors criticizing Jabbari, photos of Jabbari’s injuries, and surveillance footage of the incident. Majors’ defense claimed that Jabbari was the aggressor and accused her of fabricating the abusive relationship as revenge.

The sentencing for Majors is scheduled for February 6 and he could face up to a year in jail for the assault conviction. The outcome of this trial has not only impacted his personal life but has also had professional repercussions, with Marvel Studios severing ties with him. Time will tell how this verdict will affect his future in the entertainment industry.