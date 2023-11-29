Jon Moxley’s Take on CM Punk’s WWE Return

In a recent interview with Liam Crawley of ComicBook.com, Jon Moxley was asked about CM Punk’s highly anticipated promo on WWE RAW, where he announced his return after a long absence.

Moxley responded cryptically, stating that he hadn’t seen Punk’s promo and jokingly added, “You do not want to know what I think.” While Moxley’s response may leave fans curious, it also opens up an interesting discussion about the dynamics between these two wrestling stars.

Rumors circulate that Punk and Moxley had some discord following Punk’s backstage confrontation with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks at AEW All Out 2022. Punk’s absence from the wrestling scene allowed Moxley to step into the limelight and solidify his position as AEW’s flag-bearer.

Moxley has always been known for his ability to shine in challenging situations. He thrives on the pressure of being the go-to guy when it comes to delivering a main event-worthy performance. He mentioned, “I just pull main events out of my a– when I’m in those situations. I feel more comfortable when I’m the guy with the ball in the fourth quarter.”

This statement showcases Moxley’s confidence in his in-ring abilities and his knack for stepping up when the spotlight is on him. It’s evident that he has become a reliable and trusted name within AEW.

Fans eagerly await the next AEW Dynamite episode, which will provide more excitement and insight into the ongoing rivalry between Jon Moxley and CM Punk.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Did Jon Moxley watch CM Punk’s promo on WWE RAW?

Jon Moxley stated that he hadn’t seen CM Punk’s promo and jokingly declined to share his thoughts on it.

2. Was there any tension between CM Punk and Jon Moxley?

There have been rumors of tension between CM Punk and Jon Moxley following Punk’s backstage confrontation with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. However, the extent of this tension is not fully known.

3. How does Jon Moxley perform in high-pressure situations?

Jon Moxley thrives in high-pressure situations and is known for delivering main event-worthy performances. He feels more comfortable when he is the one carrying the ball in critical moments.