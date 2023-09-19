Netflix Acquires Documentary “American Symphony” About Jon Batiste

Netflix has announced its acquisition of the distribution rights to the documentary film “American Symphony,” directed Matthew Heineman. The film focuses on the life and career of Jon Batiste, a renowned musician who has won several awards, including Oscars and Grammys.

The documentary follows Batiste as he reaches new heights in his career in 2022, with six Grammy wins, while his wife Suleika Jaouad battles leukemia. It explores the themes of resilience and love in the face of adversity, resonating with the experiences of many families navigating their own challenges.

The distribution rights for “American Symphony” were acquired Netflix in partnership with Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground. The film is set to be released later this year. The Obamas expressed their enthusiasm for the project, highlighting the importance of Jon and Suleika’s story in showcasing the power of grace and strength.

Matthew Heineman, the director of the film, is an acclaimed documentary filmmaker with previous nominations for Oscars and Emmys. His previous works, such as “Cartel Land” and “The First Wave,” have explored important social issues and received critical acclaim.

The deal for the acquisition of the film was negotiated Cinetic Media on behalf of the filmmakers. The news of the acquisition was first reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Overall, the acquisition of “American Symphony” Netflix represents the streaming platform’s commitment to telling compelling and thought-provoking stories. The film’s exploration of music, resilience, and love makes it a highly anticipated release for audiences worldwide.

