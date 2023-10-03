Facebook’s Plan to Introduce Ad-Free Subscription Packages for Users

Facebook, the popular social media platform, is considering a new subscription model that would allow users to access an ad-free experience. According to reports, this new feature would be offered to those who are willing to accept personalized advertisements.

The subscription fees for an ad-free experience would vary depending on the device used. For desktop users of Facebook or Instagram, the cost would be approximately €10 per month (around 3900 Hungarian Forints). Additionally, each additional account associated with the user would be charged around €6 (2300 Hungarian Forints).

On mobile devices, the subscription cost would be significantly higher at around €13 per month (5000 Hungarian Forints). This is due to the inclusion of the commission charged Apple and Google’s app stores.

Earlier this year, the Irish data protection authority fined Facebook €390 million (151 billion Hungarian Forints) for failing to provide targeted advertisements based on users’ online activities. Following the fine, Facebook announced that it would seek users’ consent for targeted advertising.

According to a report The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Facebook has already initiated discussions with European regulatory bodies to introduce the ad-free subscription package for European Union users. The subscription package is tentatively named “SNA” (subscription no ads).

In summary, Facebook plans to offer users the option of subscribing to an ad-free experience. The subscription fees will vary based on the device used, and Facebook is taking steps to comply with regulatory requirements.

