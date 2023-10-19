Join the North Wales Live Community on WhatsApp

North Wales Live is excited to announce that we are now on WhatsApp, and we invite you to join our community! By joining, you will receive the latest news, top stories, and exclusive content directly to your mobile phone.

To become part of our community, you will need to have WhatsApp installed on your phone. Once you have it, simply click on the provided link and select “Join Community.” By doing so, you will gain access to all the updates and information shared the North Wales Live team.

One of the key benefits of joining our WhatsApp community is that only the North Wales Live team can send messages or comments, ensuring a safe and controlled environment. Additionally, the privacy of our community members is paramount – no one can see who is signed up. We value your privacy and adhere to strict regulations regarding data protection.

Furthermore, as a member of our community, you will receive special offers, promotions, and advertisements from us and our partners. However, if you ever desire to leave the community, you can do so at any time.

We prioritize transparency, and if you have any concerns about your privacy, we encourage you to read our Privacy Notice for more information.

We look forward to having you as part of our North Wales News community on WhatsApp. Thank you in advance for joining!

Definitions:

– WhatsApp: A popular messaging app that allows users to send text messages, make voice and video calls, and share multimedia files.

– Privacy Notice: A document that outlines the data collected, how it is used, and how the privacy of individuals is protected.

Sources:

– North Wales Live