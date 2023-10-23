The Independent Launches WhatsApp Channel for Breaking News and Analysis

The Independent, a leading news outlet, has recently launched its WhatsApp Channel, providing users with the latest breaking news, premium news analysis, and an evening news briefing featuring the top headlines of the day. This service aims to keep users informed and engaged with up-to-date information from award-winning journalists.

To join The Independent’s free WhatsApp Channel, users can follow a few simple steps. If reading on a mobile phone through the app or web browser, one can sign up clicking on the provided invite link. For desktop users, they can use their phone to scan the QR code, leading them to a page to join the channel. The channel can be found under the ‘Updates’ tab, located at the bottom-left of the menu bar for iPhone users and in the middle of the top of the screen for Android users.

In case the tab is not immediately visible, users can update their WhatsApp app, close it, and reopen it to access the channel. Those interested in receiving notifications from The Independent’s WhatsApp Channel can unmute it tapping the bell icon at the top of the channel. The option to mute and unmute can also be found under ‘Channel Information’. Furthermore, it is assured that messages will only be sent The Independent and user information will be kept completely private.

WhatsApp Channels were introduced WhatsApp in June. This feature enables WhatsApp to function more like a social network, similar to other Meta apps such as Instagram and Facebook. With Channels, users can follow individuals and organizations who can then send out updates. It is essentially a “private broadcast service” where accounts focused on specific topics can inform their followers about the latest updates.

The Independent’s WhatsApp Channel is just the latest addition to WhatsApp’s expanding range of features, which go beyond traditional conversations and group chats. The introduction of Communities, for example, allows organizations to gather people and chats under a single umbrella.

By joining The Independent’s WhatsApp Channel, users gain access to a valuable resource for staying informed about breaking news, gaining expert analysis, and enjoying a concise news briefing at the end of each day.

Source: The Independent