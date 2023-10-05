The Liverpool ECHO Launches WhatsApp Community to Provide Deeper Insights into City Stories

The Liverpool ECHO has announced the launch of a new WhatsApp community that aims to delve deeper into the major stories from across the city region. This new initiative, called the Liverpool ECHO Daily Post and Long Reads WhatsApp community, will deliver agenda-setting content directly to subscribers’ phones. The content will encompass a range of topics including long reads, features, opinion pieces, interviews, and news that impacts the region and its development.

The WhatsApp messages will be sent the ECHO’s Regeneration Reporter, Dan Haygarth, and other members of the team. These messages will cover a wide array of subjects such as politics, business, culture, local identity, and social issues. The aim is to keep subscribers informed and engaged with the latest developments in these areas.

To join the community, users will need to have the WhatsApp application downloaded on their phones. By clicking on a specific link provided the Liverpool ECHO, users can select “Join Community” to become a member. It is important to note that joining this community will not expose subscribers’ personal details, and they will only receive messages from the Liverpool ECHO team. Other group members will not have the ability to message in the group.

The Liverpool ECHO assures subscribers that they will not be bombarded with constant messages, but will instead receive regular updates. If for any reason subscribers wish to leave the community, they can easily opt out clicking on the group name at the top of the screen and selecting “Exit Group.”

This new WhatsApp community from the Liverpool ECHO offers an accessible and convenient way for people to stay informed about the latest news and stories that shape the city and its region. By providing direct access to agenda-setting content, the Liverpool ECHO aims to further enhance its connection with its audience and provide a more immersive news experience.

