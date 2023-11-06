Join the Excitement on the New Balls.ie WhatsApp Channel!

Looking for a fun and interactive way to stay updated on the latest news, quizzes, and competitions? Look no further! The brand new Balls.ie WhatsApp channel is now live and ready for you to join. Whether you’re a die-hard sports fan or just looking for some entertaining content, our channel has something for everyone.

To join the channel, simply open WhatsApp and navigate to the “Updates” section located at the bottom left of your screen. In the “Channels” subsection, click the plus icon and search for “Balls.ie.” Once you find us, simply click to follow the channel. Alternatively, you can easily join following this link: [URL]

Once you’re in, don’t forget to turn on notifications so that you won’t miss out on any exciting updates. Just click the bell icon in the top right corner of the screen, and you’re all set!

But that’s not all – to celebrate the launch of our WhatsApp channel, we have an exciting competition for you. If you follow the channel Friday November 10, you’ll have a chance to win a copy of EA Sports FC 24! Entering is easy:

1. Follow the Balls.ie WhatsApp channel

2. Turn on notifications

3. Take a screenshot of the first message in the channel with the bell icon turned on

4. Email us the screenshot at [email protected]

The deadline for entry is Friday November 10, so make sure to join the channel and enter the competition before then.

We can’t wait to have you join us on the Balls.ie WhatsApp channel. Get ready for daily updates, captivating quizzes, and thrilling competitions. Good luck in our celebratory competition, and we’ll see you there!

FAQ:

Q: What is the Balls.ie WhatsApp channel?

A: The Balls.ie WhatsApp channel is a platform where you can receive daily news updates, quizzes, competitions, and more.

Q: How do I join the Balls.ie WhatsApp channel?

A: Open WhatsApp, go to the “Updates” section, click the plus icon in the “Channels” subsection, and search for “Balls.ie”. Alternatively, you can join clicking the provided link.

Q: Can I receive notifications from the channel?

A: Yes, simply click the bell icon in the top right corner of the screen to turn on notifications.

Q: How can I enter the competition?

A: To enter the competition, follow the Balls.ie WhatsApp channel, turn on notifications, take a screenshot of the first message with the bell icon turned on, and email it to [email protected]

Q: When is the deadline for the competition entry?

A: The deadline for the competition entry is Friday November 10.