Get Your Daily BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce News on WhatsApp

We’re excited to announce a new way for you to stay up-to-date with the latest BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce news. Introducing our WhatsApp Channel, where you can now subscribe to receive daily updates from BMWBLOG.

The Channels feature is now available for both iOS and Android users on WhatsApp. To subscribe to the BMWBLOG channel, simply go to the Updates tab in your WhatsApp, click on the “+” sign under Channels, and search for BMWBLOG. Alternatively, you can scan the QR code provided below. And if you prefer, you can even add our channel through this link.

We understand the importance of keeping our readers informed, especially with recent algorithm changes affecting social media platforms. Our goal with the BMWBLOG WhatsApp channel is to deliver daily updates on the latest BMW news, product launches, test drives, spy photos, and even our new YouTube videos. We want to ensure that you receive timely and relevant information without feeling overwhelmed.

Expressing your opinion is now easier than ever with the use of emojis within our WhatsApp channel. However, for more extensive comments and discussions, we encourage you to utilize the Disqus section located below each article on our website.

We hope that many of our readers will embrace this new option as it allows us to provide regular updates and engage with you more directly. Your feedback is important to us, and we’re eager to hear your response to this offering.

Please note that the channel feature is gradually rolling out on WhatsApp, so if you don’t see it yet on your smartphone, don’t worry. WhatsApp is working on making it available to all users in due time.

Subscribe now to the BMWBLOG WhatsApp channel and never miss out on the latest news from the world of BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce!

FAQ

How do I subscribe to the BMWBLOG WhatsApp channel?

To subscribe, open WhatsApp, go to the Updates tab, click on the “+” sign under Channels, and search for “BMWBLOG.” Alternatively, you can scan the QR code provided or use this link to add our channel.

What kind of updates will I receive on the WhatsApp channel?

You’ll receive daily updates on the latest BMW news, product launches, test drives, spy photos, and YouTube videos from BMWBLOG.

Can I share my opinions on the WhatsApp channel?

Yes, you can express your opinions using emojis within the WhatsApp channel. For more extensive comments and discussions, please use the Disqus section below each article on our website.

When will the channel feature be available to all users?

WhatsApp is gradually rolling out the channel feature, so it may not be visible on your smartphone yet. Please be patient as they work on making it available to all users soon.