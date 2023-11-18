Discover the Best of Newcastle and the North East in Our WhatsApp Community

Looking for a convenient way to stay updated on the latest happenings in Newcastle and the North East? Look no further! We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new WhatsApp Community, designed to bring you all the exciting news on gigs, events, food, drink, shopping, and more.

By becoming a member of our community, you will gain exclusive access to a wealth of information about everything that’s going on in the North East. Whether you’re interested in the buzzing live music scene, the thriving culinary experiences, or the hottest shopping spots, our WhatsApp Community has got you covered.

Our top stories and insider tips will be delivered directly to your phone, ensuring that you are always among the first to know about the latest events and opportunities in Newcastle and the surrounding region. It’s the ultimate resource for any North East enthusiast.

To join our community, simply click on the provided link or scan the QR code below. Rest assured that your privacy is of utmost importance to us – only the ChronicleLive team can send messages, and your contact details will remain anonymous. We will never flood your WhatsApp feed with constant messages, but you can expect daily updates from us.

As a special treat, we may also provide our community members with exclusive offers, promotions, and advertisements from our trusted partners. And should you ever decide that our community no longer aligns with your interests, you are free to leave at any time.

So, what are you waiting for? Join our ‘Things to do in Newcastle and the North East’ WhatsApp community today and embark on a journey of discovery in one of the UK’s most vibrant regions!

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I join the WhatsApp Community?

To join our WhatsApp Community, simply click on the provided link or scan the QR code included in the article.

Is my privacy protected?

Absolutely! Your privacy is our top priority. Only the ChronicleLive team can send messages, and no one else will be able to see who is in the community.

Will I receive constant messages?

No, we respect your time and will not flood your WhatsApp feed. However, you can expect to receive daily updates from us to keep you informed about the latest happenings in Newcastle and the North East.

Are there any special offers or promotions?

Yes, as a member of our community, you may enjoy exclusive offers, promotions, and advertisements from us and our partners. Stay tuned for exciting opportunities!

How do I leave the community?

If you ever decide to leave our community, simply click on the name at the top of your screen and choose “Exit group.”