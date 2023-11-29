Introducing Our New Whatsapp Community for Greater Manchester Politics!

Are you a political enthusiast residing in Greater Manchester? Looking for a platform to stay informed about the latest political news and developments in your area? Well, look no further! We are excited to announce the launch of our new Whatsapp community dedicated to Greater Manchester politics. Best of all, it’s completely free to join, and all you need is a phone and the Whatsapp messaging app!

In our Whatsapp community, we aim to provide you with a comprehensive source of information regarding local politics. Our dedicated team of local democracy reporters, led our esteemed politics reporter Jo Timan, will share the latest updates, features, and opinion pieces that delve into the issues that matter most to you.

Privacy and security are paramount to us. By joining our Whatsapp community, you can rest assured that your identity will remain completely confidential. Only the M.E.N. team will have the ability to send messages, and no other member will be able to see who’s receiving our broadcasts. Furthermore, you are free to leave the community at any time with just a few simple taps.

To join our Whatsapp community for Greater Manchester politics, simply click on the provided link. If you decide to leave the community in the future, click on the group name at the top of your screen and choose the ‘Exit group’ option. You can also read our Privacy Notice to understand how we protect your information.

And that’s not all! As an added bonus, you can try out MEN Premium for FREE clicking here. With MEN Premium, you’ll enjoy an ad-free experience, engaging puzzles, and a range of brilliant new features to enhance your news reading experience.

Stay connected and well-informed about the political landscape in Greater Manchester. Join our Whatsapp community today!

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How do I join the Whatsapp community for Greater Manchester politics?

To join our community, simply click on the provided link. It will direct you to the Whatsapp group, and from there, you can become a member.

2. Can I leave the Whatsapp community anytime?

Absolutely! If you ever wish to leave the community, click on the group name at the top of your screen and choose the ‘Exit group’ option.

3. Is my privacy protected?

Yes, your privacy is of utmost importance to us. Only the M.E.N. team can send messages, and no other member can see who’s receiving our broadcasts. For more information, you can read our Privacy Notice.

4. What is MEN Premium?

MEN Premium is a subscription plan that offers an ad-free experience, engaging puzzles, and additional features to enhance your news reading experience. You can try MEN Premium for FREE clicking here.