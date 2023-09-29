Join The Mirror’s WhatsApp Community for Politics Updates

Are you interested in staying up to date with the latest political news? The Mirror has launched its own WhatsApp community to provide you with top stories from the world of politics at the touch of a button. By joining this community, you will receive breaking updates, exclusives, and special offers directly to your phone.

To become a member of The Mirror’s WhatsApp community, all you need to do is click on the provided link or scan the QR code. Make sure you have WhatsApp downloaded on your phone before joining. Once you’ve clicked the link or scanned the code, select ‘Join Chat’ and you will be a part of the community.

As a member, you will have access to the biggest stories in Westminster and beyond. Stay informed on topics such as Brexit, strikes, the cost of living crisis, and more. The Mirror is committed to keeping you informed about the major decisions facing our MPs and all the news you need to know.

Additionally, as part of this community, you may receive stories from other titles across the Reach group. The Mirror values your privacy, and you can read their Privacy Notice if you have any concerns.

If you’re ever interested in leaving the community, simply click on the name at the top of your screen and choose “Exit group.” The Mirror understands that preferences may change, and you have the flexibility to check out whenever you like.

To further enhance your political news experience, you can sign up for The Mirror’s politics newsletter sharing your email address. This way, you can receive the latest political news straight to your inbox.

Join The Mirror’s WhatsApp community today and be a part of a community dedicated to delivering the most important political updates directly to you.

Sources:

– The Mirror