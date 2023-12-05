Get News Updates Straight to Your Phone: Join Our WhatsApp Community Today

Get instant access to the latest news and breaking updates from across Nottinghamshire with our WhatsApp Community. Click here to join now and receive news, stories, pictures, videos, and headlines delivered straight to your phone.

We understand that it can be a challenge to keep up with daily tasks while staying informed about the latest news. That’s why we’ve made it easier for you to stay up-to-date with everything happening in our fantastic county. By joining our WhatsApp Community, you’ll never miss a beat.

But that’s not all – becoming a member, you’ll also have access to exclusive special offers, promotions, and adverts from us and our partners. We value your privacy, so rest assured that no one else in the Communities or Channels will be able to see any of your details. You will only ever receive messages from us, and you have the freedom to leave the Community at any time.

With the holiday season approaching, we’ve also launched a Christmas in Nottingham WhatsApp Community. Stay in the loop with all the latest festive news and events leading up to the big day joining now.

To join the community, all you need is WhatsApp downloaded on your phone. Simply click the link provided, and you’ll be part of our vibrant community in no time. For any inquiries or to get in touch with us, feel free to email [email protected].

Remember to turn on notifications clicking the notification bell in the top-right corner of our Nottinghamshire Live WhatsApp Channel. This way, you’ll be instantly alerted to the latest updates.

If, for any reason, you decide to leave any of our Communities, it’s as simple as clicking on the name at the top of your screen and selecting “Exit Group.” Your privacy is important to us, so we encourage you to read our Privacy Notice for more information.

Join our Breaking News and Top Stories WhatsApp Community, our WhatsApp Channel, and our Christmas in Nottingham WhatsApp Community today – and never miss out on the news that matters most to you.