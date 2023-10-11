Stay Informed with Malay Mail’s WhatsApp Channel

If you find it difficult to keep up with the latest news and stories in Malaysia, Malay Mail has a solution for you. Introducing Malay Mail’s WhatsApp Channel, a convenient way to stay updated without the need for yet another newsletter subscription.

With WhatsApp Channels, only Malay Mail’s admin can send out messages, ensuring a more streamlined and noise-free experience for readers. However, you can still react to posts using emojis and search for previous stories.

To join Malay Mail’s WhatsApp Channel, simply follow these steps:

Subscribe to Malay Mail’s WhatsApp Channel here. Access the latest updates from our Channel: iOS users: Look for the leftmost button at the bottom of your screen, labeled “Updates” and situated between “Calls,” “Communities,” “Chats,” and “Settings.”

Android users: Tap the middle tab labeled “Updates,” located above “Chats” and “Calls.”

By joining Malay Mail’s WhatsApp Channel, you can conveniently receive the most important news and stories directly to your device without the hassle of constant searching or subscribing to newsletters.

If you are interested in helping Malay Mail improve their content, they have also provided a survey for readers to share their preferences. This information will be used to tailor the WhatsApp Channel’s content to better suit the needs of its audience.

Be sure to join Malay Mail’s WhatsApp Channel today for an easier and more personalized news experience!

