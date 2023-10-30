New Title: Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp Messages: The Unforeseen Consequences

The recent revelations surrounding Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages have sent shockwaves through the ongoing Covid inquiry. Whitehall’s leading civil servant, Simon Case, expressed disbelief at the Prime Minister’s assumption that these messages would not eventually become public knowledge. Martin Reynolds, former principal private secretary to Johnson, appeared as a witness in the inquiry and shed light on the circumstances surrounding the use of disappearing messages on a WhatsApp group involving the Prime Minister.

Reynolds, who gained the nickname “Party Marty” after inviting over 100 Downing Street staff to a lockdown event, acknowledged during cross-examination that he was fully aware of the significance of WhatsApp messages from key decision-makers. In a message from Simon Case in December 2021, it was evident that Johnson had not realized the potential consequences of his WhatsApp conversations being exposed via the Covid inquiry.

Despite Johnson’s promise to hand over his pandemic-related WhatsApp messages to the inquiry, the decision to activate the disappearing messages function on the senior officials’ WhatsApp group raised eyebrows. Reynolds explained that his intention was not to hinder the inquiry’s access to the messages, but rather to prevent potential leaks or unauthorized use of the exchanges.

While the true motives behind Reynolds’ actions remain unclear, it is noteworthy that the group consisted of Johnson’s closest and most trusted colleagues. These were individuals with whom Reynolds had been involved in extensive discussions over the preceding months. Additionally, Reynolds’s previous blunder of inviting Downing Street staff to a prohibited gathering added fuel to the critics’ fire.

The ongoing Covid inquiry continues to unveil crucial and potentially damaging testimonies that could expose the inner workings of Boris Johnson’s government. As the public eagerly awaits Johnson’s appearance as a witness, questions linger about the true extent of his awareness regarding the implications of his WhatsApp conversations becoming public.

