Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital to Appeal $261 Million Verdict in Malpractice Lawsuit

Attorneys representing St. Petersburg’s Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital have announced their intention to appeal a recent verdict that obligates the hospital to pay $261 million in damages to the family of 17-year-old Maya Kowalski. The case gained widespread attention after being featured in a Netflix documentary. The hospital’s legal team seeks to overturn the ruling, which could have significant implications for the institution.

While the appeal is likely to delay the payment until next year, if unsuccessful, the hospital may face considerable challenges. The jury originally mandated $211 million in compensatory damages in the medical malpractice lawsuit. After further deliberation, an additional $50 million was awarded for false imprisonment and battery charges.

Notably, the $261 million in damages makes up nearly half of the $592 million in revenues reported the hospital in 2021, according to the Tampa Bay Times. This substantial financial burden may force the hospital to tap into its cash reserves, potentially impacting future credit ratings and delaying planned expansion projects.

Although insurance is expected to cover a portion of the $211 million awarded in compensatory damages, Florida law doesn’t permit insurance coverage for the $50 million punitive damages, as reported the Tampa Bay Times. Consequently, the hospital may face long-term financial consequences. Robert Bonar, DHA, a professor and program director at George Washington University, explained that large claims like this can affect the entire organization. Such claims often result in increased self-insured retentions and higher insurance premiums, further straining the hospital’s resources.

