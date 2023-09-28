Judge Allows Inquiry into Jury’s Exposure to Media Coverage in Lawsuit against Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital

In a lawsuit against Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, the lawyer representing the hospital expressed concerns about potential jury bias due to media coverage. Attorney Howard Hunter requested the judge overseeing the trial to inquire whether the jurors have been approached anyone or have seen media reports about the case. Mr. Hunter specifically mentioned the appearance of the Kowalski family lawyer on Court TV as a potential influence on the jury’s perception of the case.

The judge agreed to ask the jurors these questions in order to ensure an unbiased jury. The Kowalski family is suing Johns Hopkins All Children’s for $55 million in compensatory damages and $165 million in punitive damages. They claim that the hospital misdiagnosed their daughter, Maya Kowalski, and wrongly accused them of medical child abuse.

Maya’s story gained attention through a documentary featured on Netflix, called “Take Care of Maya.” The hospital reported Maya’s mother, Beata Kowalski, twice to the state’s abuse hotline, accusing her of medical child abuse after she requested ketamine for Maya’s complex regional pain syndrome. Maya received 55 doses of ketamine over a nine-month period, which raised concerns among the hospital staff. The family argues that Maya’s ketamine infusion therapy had been part of her treatment for more than a year.

Tragically, Beata Kowalski took her own life after 87 days of being ordered not to have physical contact with her daughter. The trial is expected to last for two months.

Sources:

– Fox 13 News