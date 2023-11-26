Logan Paul and Bad Bunny: Proving Their Worth in the Wrestling World

When Logan Paul and Bad Bunny stepped into the wrestling ring in 2022 and 2021 respectively, many fans voiced their displeasure, arguing that outsiders were taking the spots of established full-time wrestlers. However, both Paul and Bunny have defied the critics, showcasing their talent and dedication to the craft, and have quickly shed their “celebrity” label.

Pro wrestler Johnny Gargano recognizes the value that Paul and Bunny bring to the WWE and hopes to see more outsiders venture into professional wrestling. Speaking on the “Battleground Podcast,” Gargano emphasized that both Paul and Bunny grew up as avid wrestling fans and possess remarkable athleticism, qualities that greatly contribute to their success. Gargano also acknowledged the influence of Pat McAfee, another outsider turned wrestler, in paving the way for others.

Gargano commends Paul and Bunny for raising the bar for other celebrities looking to transition into wrestling. He particularly highlighted Paul’s achievements, applauding the United States Championship win against Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel. Paul’s dedication to the sport is evident as he has taken the championship belt wherever he goes, attracting new eyes to the WWE. Despite facing criticism due to his celebrity status, Gargano believes that Paul has proven himself through his incredible matches and commitment.

By excelling in the wrestling world, Paul and Bunny have shattered the preconceived notions of what a celebrity wrestler can achieve. Their passion, athleticism, and determination are evident, proving that success in wrestling is not limited to those with traditional backgrounds in the industry.

