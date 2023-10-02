Former Argentine Football Coach Creates Whisky Phenomenon on TikTok

Alfio Basile, a former player and manager in Argentina and Spain, has become an unexpected internet sensation due to his love for Johnnie Walker Blue Label whisky. Basile, who is known for coaching both Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi during his time as Argentina’s national team boss, revealed in an interview that his favorite whisky is Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

Since the interview clip resurfaced on TikTok, it has gained over 245 million views on the platform. The video has also generated over 10 million views on YouTube, and there has been a significant increase in search terms related to the interview such as “elixir” and “blue label.”

The popularity of the TikTok phenomenon has spread beyond Argentina, with websites in countries like Chile, Peru, Mexico, Colombia, and Spain reporting on the trend. The viral videos have led to increased sales of Johnnie Walker Blue Label whisky across Latin America.

Basile’s fondness for the whisky has caught the attention of Argentina international and World Cup Winner Nicolás Otamendi, who mimicked Basile on Twitter. The Chilean newspaper The Clinic and the Colombian website Pulzo have also reported on the viral trend, highlighting the high cost of the whisky and the increase in sales as a result of Basile’s endorsement.

The TikTok trend involving Johnnie Walker Blue Label mirrors the phenomenon seen with Buchanan’s whisky in Mexico, where it has become one of the most consumed spirits. Buchanan’s gained popularity through mentions in narcocorridos, controversial drug ballads, and has even influenced the cultural expression “buchón” to describe a lifestyle associated with drug culture.

In conclusion, Basile’s affinity for Johnnie Walker Blue Label whisky has sparked a viral trend on TikTok, leading to increased interest and sales in Argentina and Latin America. The influence of viral trends on consumer behavior highlights the power of social media in shaping popular culture and preferences.

