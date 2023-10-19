John Zorn’s Tzadik Label: A Haven for Adventurous Music

John Zorn, the influential composer, musician, and founder of Tzadik, turned 70 in September. To celebrate, his label has made its entire catalog available on streaming services. Tzadik, a not-for-profit label, has always been run in a spirit of righteousness, treating its artists equitably. Unlike other labels, Tzadik does not engage in PR campaigns or advertising. Instead, they focus on releasing boundary-breaking music across genres like modern composition, avant-garde metal, free jazz, and radical improvisation.

Tzadik’s jazz side features Zorn’s most conventional jazz group, Masada, which combines Jewish scales and melodies with Ornette Coleman’s improvisational principles. Their music is abstract yet exuberant, with a celebratory spirit. Tzadik has announced a deluxe box set reissuing all of Masada’s studio albums, except for the 5CD box set on Tzadik (not streaming). Additionally, there are live albums capturing the band’s potent performances.

Naked City, another notable band on Tzadik, is an all-star ensemble that jumps between various genres within a single composition. Their music encompasses jazz, grindcore, country, prog-rock, and classical. Tzadik also showcases the works of the trio Painkiller, known for their blend of free jazz sax, grindcore blast beats, and deep dub-noise bass.

Zorn has used Tzadik to support other free and avant-garde jazz performers, such as trumpeter Jacques Coursil, whose album Minimal Brass showcases the use of circular breathing to create intense soundscapes. Tzadik has also released avant-garde chamber pieces Julius Hemphill and a collection of improvised pieces featuring Anthony Braxton, William Parker, and Milford Graves.

Another artist who has greatly benefited from his association with Tzadik is trumpeter Wadada Leo Smith. The label has released nine of Smith’s albums, featuring a range of instrumentation from traditional jazz quartets to laptops and electronics. Smith has also collaborated with Zorn on a thrilling live trio set.

Tzadik continues to promote adventurous music working with younger musicians, ensuring that its catalog remains a haven for those seeking creative and boundary-pushing sounds.

