How to Stream John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is an action thriller film directed Chad Stahelski. It is the third movie in the John Wick franchise and stars Keanu Reeves as the titular character. In this installment, John Wick is on the run after a bounty is placed on his head. He is pursued some of the best hitmen in the city as he tries to escape. The movie was released on May 17, 2019, in the United States.

If you want to watch John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum via streaming, you can do so on Peacock. Peacock is a streaming service that offers a wide variety of television shows and movies. To watch the movie on Peacock, follow these steps:

Go to PeacockTV.com. Click on ‘Get Started’. Choose your payment plan. There are two options available: $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year (premium)

$11.99 per month or $119.99 per year (premium plus) Create your account and enter your payment details.

Peacock’s Premium account provides access to over 80,000+ hours of TV, movies, and sports. It includes current NBC and Bravo shows and 50 always-on channels. The Premium Plus plan offers the same benefits but with no ads (except for limited exclusions). It also allows users to download select titles for offline viewing and provides access to their local NBC channel live 24/7.

The synopsis of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is as follows:

“Super-assassin John Wick returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world’s most ruthless hitmen and women await his every turn.”

Streaming services are subject to change, so be sure to check the availability of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum on Peacock at the time of viewing.

Sources:

– IMDb: John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

– PeacockTV.com